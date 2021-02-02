Eva Lanska’s ‘Motek’ To Premiere On Valentine’s Day

Eva Lanska confirmed during the fourth annual Indie Entertainment Showcase that her new short series, Motek, will have its world premiere on It’s A Short on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021.

Directed and written by Lanska, Motek takes place in London during the pandemic, and it consists of vignettes that reveal the secrets behind a perfect couple. The series follows music teacher David, who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family, as he falls in love with his student Evelyn, a Swedish aristocrat who has just moved to London.

The world premiere will be followed by a Q&A with Lanska and reporters Jackie Lewis and Steve Sievers. There will also be a special screening of Lanska’s romantic short Little French Fish, which tells of an intercultural couple falling in love while navigating historical conflicts and strict social codes.

Lanska said, “I created and made Motek during COVID-19. The desire to love, to be loved and to find true love are universal themes, and I believe the story will resonate with audiences worldwide. We’re all going through this pandemic together, and I am delighted to premiere my short series on It’s A Short on St. Valentine’s Day, the day we celebrate romance and love.”