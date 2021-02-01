Incendo And Screentime NZ Start Filming ‘Love Knots’

Incendo and Screentime New Zealand began principal photography on Love Knots.

Produced in association with Citytv, Love Knots follows Jodie Carpenter as she joins forces with her friends to save the town’s marina from a luxury developer who has plans for a lavish expansion. Jodie also meets Will Calvin, the architect who developed the plans for the marina, and she teaches him about the local culture and traditions of her community.

Love Knots stars New Zealand actress Brooke Williams, Matthew Walker, and Beth Alexander. The film was written by John Banas, with Josh Frizzell set to direct. Executive producers include Jean Bureau, Ian Whitehead, and Philly de Lacey.