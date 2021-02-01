Bomanbridge Confirms A Slew Of Factual Acquisitions And Sales

Bomanbridge Media scored a slew of factual acquisitions and sales deals.

Bomanbridge picked up more than 100 hours of factual content. The Singapore-based content distribution and production company acquired the rights to Wild & Wonderful Denmark and Snowhow 4K from DR Sales.

In a deal with London-based West One Entertainment, Bomanbridge obtained the rights to a slate of wildlife titles, including Adapt To Survive, Deadly Hunters, Wild Kingdoms, Wild Dynasties, and Epic Animal Encounters.

The Singapore company also acquired Wild Latam 4K and Wild Hunters from Spanish production unit Wild Stories.

In addition to the factual acquisitions, Bomanbridge closed sales deals for content that totaled over 110 hours. Discovery Asia picked up Heroes of the Wild Frontier. CCTV 10 China secured Micro Killers, as did PBS Thailand. Thai PBS picked up more than 40 hours of content, including Ghost Killers, The Wild Heart of Spain, and Babies Diary.

EBS Korea nabbed Babies Diary as well as Incredible Animal Moments. Another 40 hours of factual content was licensed to RTV Indonesia, SCTV Vietnam, and OBS Korea.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “We are working hard to continually bring new high-quality 4K content to our clients. We are also pleased to see that the shelf life on our factual content has proven to be a solid offering for so many broadcasters hit by interrupted production schedules due to COVID. The plan is to ambitiously invest in new content and utilize our vast catalogue to work closely with our broadcasters to ease through the difficult moment.”