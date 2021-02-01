Berlinale Announces International Jury

The Berlin International Film Festival revealed the members of the international jury for the 71st edition of the festival.

This year’s Berlinale will take place in two stages, with an industry event in early March, followed by a summer special in June. The industry event will showcase the film selection from different programming tracks, with the international jury selecting prizes for the Competition, Berlinale Shorts, Encounters, and Generation tracks. The jury will announce the winners during the industry event, and the award ceremony will occur during the summer special.

The jury consists of Mohammad Rasoulof, Nadav Lapid, Adina Pintilie, Ildikó Enyedi, Gianfranco Rosi, and Jasmila Žbanić, all of whom previously won Golden Bears.

Carlo Chatrian, artistic director of the festival, commented, “I’m happy and honoured that six filmmakers I admire a great deal have enthusiastically accepted our invitation to take part in this unique edition. They express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also they represent a part of the history of the Berlinale. In this moment in time, it is meaningful and a great sign of hope that the Golden Bear winners will be in Berlin watching films in a theatre and finding a way to support their colleagues.”