Banijay Rights Sells ‘Bäckström’ To Acorn TV

Banijay Rights confirmed that AMC Networks’ Acorn TV acquired Bäckström for the U.K., Canada, and the U.S.

Produced by Yellow Bird for C More and TV4 in co-production with Film I Väst and ARD Degeto, Bäckström follows Evert Bäckström, a detective famous for having solved 99 percent of his cases. Based on Leif GW Persson’s Can You Die Twice?, the first season presents Bäckström with an inexplicable mystery: Can you die twice?

The second season will enter production in the spring. The six-part season is largely based on The Sword of Justice by Leif GW Persson.

Bäckström airs in the U.K. on February 8, 2021, with a spring release for North American audiences.