Seadog Inks First-Look Deal With Hat Trick International

Hat Trick International closed a first-look distribution deal with Seadog TV and Film Productions.

As part of the agreement, Hat Trick International will represent Seadog’s forthcoming factual series on the international market. Founded in 2016 by Monty Halls (pictured), Seadog develops a wide range of non-scripted programming. Over the past 10 years, Halls has created series and films for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic, and Channel 5, among others.

Sarah Tong, director of Sales at Hat Trick International, remarked, “The global market is actively seeking authentic and bold factual content which is intriguing and relatable wherever it is screened. We are delighted to be working with the Seadog team who we know are deeply passionate about the stories they tell. It’s a unique, forward-thinking indie and we’re excited about the high quality of its work as well as the wide range of subjects it covers, especially in the environmental space.”

Monty Halls, managing director of Seadog Productions, stated, “We have a multitude of new projects in development for 2021 and are looking forward to extending our programming reach to as diverse an audience as possible around the world. Hat Trick International has an enviable reputation as a fast-moving distributor which works closely with producers in the unscripted space to secure the best deals for each title they manage.”