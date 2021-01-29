Reed MIDEM’s Laurine Garaude To Step Down

Laurine Garaude will step down from her position as Reed MIDEM’s Television director at the end of January.

Garaude joined the company in 1993 and has led the Television division since 2009. In her tenure, she led the growth of the MIPTV and MIPCOM markets, and she oversaw the launches of MIP Formats, MIP Cancun, and MIP China markets.

Entertainment director Jerome Delhaye and deputy director Lucy Smith will lead the Television division in the interim.

Garaude commented, “Reed MIDEM has been a second home to me and after nearly three decades, the time is right to step aside. It has been a joy for me to work with such a brilliant team as well as all our amazing partners and clients from around the world in creating and delivering our world class markets and above all, serving the global entertainment community.”

Delhaye added, “Laurine is an exceptional leader with a fantastic grasp of a rapidly-evolving entertainment industry. We will miss her and we respect her decision to start on a new adventure outside Reed MIDEM.”