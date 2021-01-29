Pluto TV Secures Deal With LG Electronics

Pluto TV inked an agreement with LG Electronics to expand its footprint in Latin America. The Pluto TV app will be available on the LG Content Store in Latin America for LG SmartTV models from 2018 to 2021.

The streaming television service also launched six new channels. In Spanish-speaking countries, viewers will have access to Yu-Gi-Oh!, a new channel dedicated to the adventures of Yugi as he plays his favorite card game, Duel Monsters. Conspiracy theory fans will enjoy Pluto TV Mysteries, and Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel channel will deliver marathons of the two best friends.

Pluto TV Brazil is adding three new channels, for a channel portfolio totaling 30 original channels. New channels include Pluto TV Filmes Suspense, Pluto TV Real Life, and Tastemade.