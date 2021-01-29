‘Celebrity MasterChef Argentina’ Returns To Telefe For S2

Banijay Rights confirmed that Celebrity MasterChef Argentina will return for a second season on Telefe, a ViacomCBS brand.

The first season of the local adaptation wrapped up last week on the Argentinean pay-TV channel and crowned Claudia Villafañe, the former Mrs. Maradona, as the winner. Hosted by Santiago del Moro, Celebrity MasterChef Argentina became the most watched program of the year, with a peak share of more than 80 percent. The series also ranked number one among FTA TV programs.

Banijay Rights represents the MasterChef format and finished tapes internationally. More than 60 local adaptations have aired in over 200 countries.

Michelle Wasserman, SVP of LATAM, Brazil, and USH for Banijay Rights, said, “We’ve made history in Argentinean TV! We are proud of our local partners who have brought a new version of the format to the territory under an exceptional quality of production and great programming strategy. The celebrity iteration has proven itself popular with audiences worldwide and is now a record-breaking smash hit in Argentina.”

Guillermo Pendino, VP of Programming and Content at Telefe and Pay-TV Brands at ViacomCBS, added, “We are very happy to have an internationally successful format like MasterChef on Telefe, Argentina’s leading broadcaster. The first season of MasterChef Celebrity has made history with its outstanding performance throughout the season. Now we are preparing a new season that we will premiere very soon.”