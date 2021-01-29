Casta Diva Group Launches Entertainment Division

Casta Diva Group announced the launch of Casta Diva Entertainment, a new business division aimed at creative content production.

The group brought on Massimo Righini as chief creative officer to lead the new business’ activities. Righini has wide-ranging experience within the television industry, as a director, curator, and creative producer who has worked on 83 shows.

Part of Casta Diva Pictures, the Entertainment division was formed with the intention of developing original formats and finding existing formats to be presented to Italian and foreign broadcasters and OTT platforms.

Fabio Nesi, CEO of Casta Diva Pictures, commented, “The Group has always collaborated with the television industry. With Massimo Righini, we want to establish ourselves as an excellent Italian quality content provider. Our expertise, our speed of execution and our talent to propose international production solutions have distinguished us. Thanks to Righini’s experience, we will accelerate this path and we estimate, in the first year of collaboration, to achieve 3-5 million Euros turnover, and for the following years of the Plan.”

Righini added, “At a time when the world economy is experiencing enormous difficulties, production modules must be reviewed. It will be a fun and necessary challenge. In Casta Diva Pictures, I will have the opportunity to collaborate with a team of high-level and well-trained Italian and international professionals. I cannot wait to pay back the management’s trust in me. I am sure we will be able to create very successful products. We are focusing on certain genres: dating, factual and documentaries. The creative line dealing with scripted has already been implemented and we have some high-level proposals.”