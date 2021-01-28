WildBrain Picks Up Worldwide Distribution Rights To ‘Alva’s World’

WildBrain scored the distribution rights to Alva’s World.

The kids’ and family entertainment company picked up the worldwide distribution rights, excluding the U.K., Ireland, and Finland.

Produced by Kavaleer Productions for RTÉjr in Ireland and Sky Kids in the U.K., Alva’s World aims to create a new canon of fables for the digital age. Developed in conjunction with CyberSafeIreland and Crandall Consulting, the 2D-animated show teaches kids how to appropriately behave online by following the eponymous eight-year-old heroine as she encounters the Trolls.

Caroline Tyre, VP Global Sales & Rights Strategy at WildBrain, remarked, “Alva’s World is an important and timely series that conjures up fun and fantastical adventures, with the subtext of helping kids to navigate the online world. It’s also packed full of captivating characters that inspire kids to prioritize kindness, fairness and creativity in all their interactions – both online and off. We’re delighted to be partnering with Kavaleer to bring this innovative new series to the global market.”