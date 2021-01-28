VIS Inks Content-Sales Deal With Televisa’s blim tv

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) closed a content-sales deal with the Televisa streaming service blim tv.

Subscribers of blim tv will have access to a selection of VIS productions, including Pequeña Victoria, Los Internacionales Conexíon Buenos Aires (The Internationals, Buenos Aires Connection), and Atrapa a un ladrón, which is based on Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief.

The deal between VIS and blim tv also covers signature ViacomCBS brands, such as Dora the Explorer, Go, Diego Go, and Paw Patrol.

Eduardo Lebrija, EVP Chief Commercial Officer, commented, “This new agreement with blim tv is a reflection of the variety and value of our extensive content portfolio, allowing us to reach different territories and cover multiple target audiences. We are extremely proud and happy to know that blim users in Mexico will be able to enjoy some of our best productions as we gain more visibility in the region.”