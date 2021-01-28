Synchronicity Films Inks First-Look Deal With All3Media International

Synchronicity Films secured an exclusive first-look deal with All3Media International.

As part of the agreement, All3Media International receives a first-look option to deficit finance and distribute Synchronicity’s upcoming TV project slate. Headquartered in Glasgow, with a new office in Australia, Synchronicity has an upcoming slate of scripted series that includes original series as well as adaptations of acclaimed novels such as Andrew O’Hagan’s Mayflies, Heather Morris’ The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and more.

Claire Mundell, founder and creative director at Synchronicity Films, commented, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining forces with the commercial powerhouse that is All3Media International. This partnership will help supercharge our ambition for growth, enabling us to push our scripted slate forward with confidence in the international marketplace. I’ve known Louise and Maartje for forever, and we’re delighted to be finally getting the chance to work together! As a like-minded company with an excellent track record, we feel All3 are ideally positioned to help us build stronger relationships with global broadcast partners and help us realize our scripted goals.”

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, added, “Claire and her team have built a brilliant and well-deserved reputation in scripted – and we are thrilled that we will be working together. We are proud to be helping Claire bring her vision for Synchronicity’s next period of growth to fruition.”