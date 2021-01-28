MIPTV Expands Its Distribution Market With Drama And Kids Genres

MIPTV announced an expansion to its One-to-One Online Distribution Market.

The effort to broaden the digital MIPTV online matchmaking service developed in response to a demand from buyers and international distributors across genres. As part of the expansion, the matchmaking business accelerator will add Drama and Kids genres to its programming, which also covers Documentary, Factual, and Formats.

The digital edition of MIPTV will run from April 12-16, 2021. In addition to the all-genre participation in the One-to-One Distribution Market, the digital MIPTV will also offer the MIPTV Digital Pass for access to a weeklong program of speed meetings, workshops, and more.