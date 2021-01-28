AMCNI Southern Europe Launches Selekt In Spain

AMC Networks International Southern Europe (AMCNISE) will introduce Selekt, a general-interest pay-TV service, in Spain on February 4, 2021.

Selekt will showcase premieres, original productions, and exclusive programming. The new channel will include programming blocks tailored toward pay-TV users. During the week, the programming will offer blocks devoted to children’s content, lifestyle programming, documentaries, primetime movies and series, and an overnight slot for music.

The February programming offer includes the premiere of the French series Mirage, the simulcast of the second season of Narcos, the entire Rocky film series, and the exclusive premiere of the documentary series Secrets of the Solar System, among other titles.

Vodafone TV and Orange TV subscribers will be able to access the new channel at no additional cost.

Manuel Balsera, managing director of AMCNISE, commented, “In today’s dynamic media landscape, where viewers spend more time choosing what to watch, we are launching this new general-interest channel so that they can easily discover and enjoy the best of pay television. We are delighted that Vodafone TV and Orange TV, two of our key partners, are including SELEKT in their offering.”