Up The Ladder: Vuulr

Vuulr named Thomas Hughes as CEO Americas.

Prior to joining Vuulr, the global online content marketplace, Hughes served at Lionsgate for almost nine years, most recently serving as EVP of Worldwide Digital Distribution. In his new post, he will lead the opening of Vuulr’s new office in Los Angeles and build a team supporting content owners and creators across North America.

Ian McKee, founder and CEO of Vuulr, commented, “Thomas is an incredibly experienced and dynamic executive with a rare combination of knowledge from both the buyers’ and sellers’ perspectives. His experience while with Lionsgate launching SVOD and AVOD services, along with many years of running digital sales, marketing, and content operations globally, position him uniquely to help Vuulr grow in the US and beyond. I am delighted that Thomas is joining us.”

Hughes added, “This is a match made in heaven. Having worked inside the four walls of two Hollywood studios during the past 12-plus years, I’ve experienced first-hand the friction surrounding content transactions of all shapes and sizes. Vuulr solves huge pain-points for the industry. From the buy-side on Vuulr, acquisition teams are sourcing and acquiring content, globally…faster and easier than ever before. Plus content owners are monetizing catalogs with no up-front fees…which is a unique proposition. I passionately believe Vuulr offers unmatched efficiency and value surrounding content distribution.”