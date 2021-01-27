The Mise En Scène Company Inks Distribution Deal With SPI International

The Mise En Scène Company (MSC) signed a distribution deal with SPI International for six titles from MSC’s portfolio.

Created last March during the first lockdown, MSC officially launched its initial slate at the American Film Market in November 2020. The company expects to launch two new titles and a TV series at the forthcoming EFM, with details to be revealed in the future.

SPI’s non-exclusive acquisitions include Rob Gardner’s What Lies Ahead, Jason Zavaleta’s I Wrote This For You, and Trevor Hollen’s Eating Cars. The deal also featured Douglas King’s Super November, Lyndon Horsfall’s Synchronicity, and Leif Rokesh’s Reach.

Paul S.L Yates, founder of MSC, remarked, “We believe that our business is a byproduct of our creativity and that of those we represent. Integrity, creativity and passion are at the heart of everything we do. Whoever we work with, we want to be on a similar wavelength as ourselves and we believe we have found a home with SPI. We are absolutely delighted to be working with someone as established and experienced as SPI and we hope this relationship will pave the way for much to come.”

Pictured: Paul S.L Yates (right) and Netto Fernandes, COO and Acquisitions Coordinator (left).