Quintus Studios Scores Factual Acquisitions For VoD Channels

Quintus Studios secured new factual acquisitions for its on-demand channels Free Documentary and FD Real.

In a deal with France TV Distribution, Quintus picked up rights to Extreme Trades for both channels. Produced by France TV Studio, the series depicts heroes of the high seas.

The rights management company also acquired Masters of Engineering, Exceptional Transportation, and The Challenge of Bridge Maintenance. All three titles head to the Free Documentary channel.

Gerrit Kemming, managing director at Quintus Studios, commented, “Quintus continues to acquire some of the most exceptional factual programs on the market. These acquisitions perfectly align our aim to offer unique and quality driven content to viewers on our VOD channels.”