HBO Europe Orders ‘Vitals’ Doc

HBO Europe ordered the documentary series Vitals. A true human story.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio’s El Terrat and Forest Film Studios, Vitals explores the physical and mental challenges faced by patients and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed by Fèlix Colomer, the three-part documentary series specifically follows those at the Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell from March to June.

HBO Europe will premiere the series on February 7, 2021.

Colomer, creator of the project, commented, “Since the COVID-19 crisis began, politicians and the media have overwhelmed us with data. Every day 500 deaths, 2000 infections, 300 admissions to the ICU, 200 health workers are needed in the hospital … numbers. Vitals. A true human story. puts aside the numbers and talks about people. For example we meet Alfredo and Matilde, a couple that after 50 years still love each other as much as they did on the first day that they met, we see the incredible dedication of the nurses Sílvia and Isa, and hear from some of the patients who are struggling against an inevitable death. They are vital.”

Hanka Kastelicová, VP Documentaries at HBO Europe and executive producer, added, “The director Fèlix Colomer has succeeded in touching on human fragility, but also exposing the immense power of love, family, and the professional and personal devotion of all health workers when confronted with a new unknown enemy. Vitals. A true human story. offers a deep insight into the very private moments of its protagonists, and will remain an exceptional record of these unforgettable times.”