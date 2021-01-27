Dynamic Television Acquires ‘My Funeral’

Dynamic Television picked up the format and worldwide distribution rights to My Funeral.

Produced by Glassriver, My Funeral presents a heartwarming and hysterical take on the existential questions about death. The Icelandic dark comedy follows a grumpy man, who is estranged from his family and works a meaningless career. When he is unexpectedly diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor, he decides to host his own funeral. The series stars Thorhallur Sigurdsson, Ragnheidur Steindorsdottir, and Birta Hall, among others.

Jan Bennemann, SVP Co-Productions, and Acquisitions for Dynamic, said, “My Funeral is a wildly unique and original series that tackles universally human issues with comedic and inspiring storytelling. We’re excited to be working with Glassriver and to bring this brilliant series to audiences worldwide.”