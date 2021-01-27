CNN International Rolls Out On Samsung TV Plus In U.K. And Germany

Rakuten TV announced the CNN International news channel launch on Samsung TV Plus across the U.K. and Germany.

With the addition of CNN, Rakuten TV expands the AVoD content offering for Samsung TV Plus, which includes themed channels as well as Rakuten Viki and Euronews. CNN International offers award-winning news and 24-hour programming. The news feed will be available through the TV Plus app on smart TV devices from Samsung Electronics from 2016 and on.

Jacinto Roca, CEO and founder at Rakuten TV, commented, “The addition of CNN to the AVOD platform TV Plus further demonstrates that global superbrands are recognizing how we’re bringing together the beauty of television with the brains of smart, digital TVs, to reflect how audiences watch – and expect to watch – content in 2021. The on-demand industries are ripe for innovation, and by opening the door for business brands to get in front of hard-to-reach audiences, Rakuten TV is leading from the front.”

Phil Nelson, chief operating officer at CNN International Commercial, remarked, “At a time when CNN has been more essential than ever before in providing facts and information, we are delighted to expand onto this innovative platform. Making CNN International available via the Rakuten TV platform provides news consumers in the UK and Germany with a new way to access our content, as well as advertisers with another platform through which to engage with those audiences.”