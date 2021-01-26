Up The Ladder: Gusto Worldwide Media, Principal Media

Gusto Worldwide Media brought on Keren Jackman as senior producer.

Jackman will work alongside Chris Knight, executive producer and president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, to create new content for Gusto’s international channels. She previously served as a producer and director on a wide range of projects, including factual and documentary series.

Principal Media announced new appointments. Gary Rosenson has been named chief executive officer. Prior to joining the company, he founded and led GR Media Advisors. He also previously served as president of Global Television at Playboy Enterprises.

Principal Media also appointed Melanie Torres as SVP of Worldwide Distribution. Torres joins from GRB Studios, where she served as vice president of Global Sales.

In addition, Daniel Boluarte has been promoted to senior vice president of Business Development. For more than five years, he has been responsible for identifying and acquiring both scripted and non-scripted television programming for the company.