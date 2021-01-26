Sabbatical Entertainment Partners With VlogBox

Sabbatical Entertainment teamed up with VlogBox to create connected TV (CTV) apps for its programming.

As part of the collaboration, Sabbatical Entertainment shows such as Human Nature, Kids’ Planet, and The World is Yours will receive custom CTV apps. This latest partnership sees Sabbatical expanding its audience reach into the CTV/OTT environment.

Miguel Somoza, CEO of Sabbatical Entertainment, said, “Kids’ content makes up a significant part of our production, as we focus on creating educational and entertainment programs that reinforce values and manners in children in an easy and fun way. So within our plans to expand our reach and attract new audiences, going for the CTV/OTT environment seems a worthy strategy for us.”

Nick Platonenko, CEO at VlogBox, added, “We’re happy to bring in our expertise into partnership with Sabbatical Entertainment, the company that focuses much on creating premium kids’ content with captivating visuals and exciting storytelling. Since streaming platforms have confidently stood heads and shoulders over cable TV this year, we can see that Sabbatical Entertainment is determined to succeed with their strategy. In turn, we’re proud to contribute to this success by developing and monetizing CTV apps for Sabbatical Kids shows. We hope this will be a fruitful cooperation for both of us.”