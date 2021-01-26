PBS International Licenses Trump Doc To International Broadcasters

PBS International secured new license deals for the FRONTLINE special Trump’s American Carnage.

Trump’s American Carnage chronicles the movement from Trump’s inaugural address to the recent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

A number of international broadcasters have picked up the documentary: ZDF Info for Germany, VRT for Belgium, SBS for Australia, SRC for Canada, RTS for Switzerland, RTP for Portugal, RTÉ for Ireland, RTBF for Belgium, EBS for South Korea, DR for Denmark, DIRECTV for Latin America, B1 for Romania, and PBS America for the U.K.

Trump’s American Carnage airs today across the U.S. on PBS stations.

Michael Kirk, filmmaker for FRONTLINE, said, “Our film identifies how, for years, the country’s political leaders missed, ignored and discounted clear warnings of the violence and chaos that was to come.”

Tom Koch, vice president of PBS International, stated, ‘With his team, Kirk has made more than 20 documentaries about the Trump and Obama eras, examining the growing divisions in the United States. Our clients know that Kirk and the FRONTLINE team bring in-depth factual reporting to the world.”