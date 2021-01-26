J2911 Media Signs Distribution Deal For Canadian Shows

J2911 Media closed a worldwide distribution deal with Calgary-based TCF4 Productions for two Canadian productions.

J2911 Media, the U.S.-based independent distribution company, adds Wheel Sharks and Bolivia: Treasures Within to its catalog. In Wheel Sharks, two mechanics help used-car buyers through the purchasing process. Bolivia: Treasures Within tours the country to showcase its historical and cultural beauty.

The announcement was made by Vivian Reinoso, head of Worldwide Acquisition, Distribution & New Project Development.