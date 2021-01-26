GRB Studios Inks Multiple International Sales

GRB Studios scored distribution deals for nearly 200 hours of content across genres.

MNET Africa picked up eight Comedy Dynamics stand-up specials, including Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You; Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid; Jesus Trejo: Stay Home, Son; and Marina Franklin: Single Black Female, among others.

U.K.-based SVoD platform NextUP secured a package of 10 comedy specials, such as Janeane Garofalo: If I May, Loni Love: America’s Sister, Margaret Cho: Psycho (pictured).

For the Middle East, Comedy Central obtained the stand-up comedy special Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior.

For Scandinavia and CEE territories, ViaSat acquired action-packed docu-series Turquoise Fever. ProSieben Germany also picked up the series, as well as reality series Auction Kings.

AETN UK nabbed season three of Auction Kings and season 10 of On The Case.

In addition, the new AVoD platform You Look picked up seasons one and two of Eat Your Words, Recipe Rehab, and two seasons of Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s for Ireland and the U.K.

Hud Woodle, executive vice president of International Sales & Operations of GRB Studios, remarked, “GRB Studios starts the year with a lot of distribution activity, closing deals all over the world with several partners. In these challenging times, people are searching for more great content. GRB has been delivering a variety of premium content from our 4,000+ portfolio to our global partners for years, so buyers come to use knowing we can deliver many hours of a variety of top programming. We are especially excited to offer stellar comedy specials from Comedy Dynamics (a Nacelle company) bringing much-needed laughter to global audiences at a crucial time.”