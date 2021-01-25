Up The Ladder: Hollywood Suite, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

Hollywood Suite announced new promotions for two of the company’s executives.

Sharon Stevens has been upped to vice president of Programming. At Hollywood Suite, she previously served as director of Programming from 2017 to 2020. Julia Kumaria has been promoted to senior vice president of Marketing and Content Distribution. Kumaria joined the company in 2013. Since then, she has taken on an increasing leadership role within the company, from launching new series to overseeing in-house productions.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group has restructured its division following the recent appointment of Lisa Kramer as president of International TV Licensing. Kramer’s previous responsibilities handling EMEA will be taken on by three executives.

Currently overseeing U.K./Eire, Greece, Turkey, and Russia, Matt Downer will also handle the added oversight of Benelux, Southwest Europe, and the Middle East. Philippe Renouard, whose current remit covers Nordics and Africa, will add French-speaking Europe. Lastly, Bernie Schwab will oversee the German-speaking regions of Central and Eastern Europe.

In addition, Michael Armstrong will take on an expanded role in overseeing the international sales teams for formats and the CBS Newspath service.