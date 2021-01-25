Times Network’s ET Now Launches In Canada On Bell Fibe TV

Ethnic Channels Group announced a distribution partnership with India’s Times Network.

As part of the collaboration, Times Network’s ET NOW will launch on Bell Fibe TV in Ontario and Québec. As the first Indian English business channel available in Canada, ET NOW provides South Asian viewers with curated content programming, including India Development Debate, Start Up Central, The Money Show, and India Tonight, among others.

Nextologies also signed on to deliver the ET NOW channel signal within Canada.

Jagdish Mulchandani, COO and executive president of Times Network, stated, “Enhancing our offerings for South Asian Canadian viewers in alliance with Ethnic Channels Group, we are excited to bring ET NOW to Canada on Fibe TV with Bell, the country’s largest television provider.”

Slava Levin, co-founder and CEO of ECG, commented, “ET NOW delivers to Canadian viewers a wealth of domestic and international financial news and provides a business point of view that is not seen on other networks. ET NOW’s content is tailored to viewers seeking English-language business and financial breaking news from India and international markets.”