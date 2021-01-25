SPI International Releases ‘Looks That Kill’ In The U.K.

SPI International picked up the rights to Looks That Kill in a partnership with Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.

Written and directed by Kellen Moore, Looks That Kill is a romantic comedy revolving around the lethally attractive Max Richardson and an eccentric girl named Alex. After the two meet, they will help each other on their journeys of self-discovery.

SPI acquired the film’s rights for multiple territories, including the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and CIS territories, among others. In addition, Looks That Kill is available on EST and TVoD across all platforms in the U.K. and Ireland.

Alexandra Puiu, sales executive at SPI International, remarked, “We are delighted to be working with Kaleidoscope, a company renowned for their stellar track-record in distributing independent films with extensive experience in the UK market, to represent our titles on all rights basis in the territory.”

Spencer Pollard, CEO of Kaleidoscope, added, “We are delighted to be working with SPI on Looks That Kill in the U.K. along with a slate of exciting other films for the rest of the year. SPI are a hugely established business with a solid track record of acquiring commercially viable films that we’ve already received excellent market feedback on. Strategic partnerships in today’s marketplace are significant as we all look how to expand and diversify in these challenging times.”