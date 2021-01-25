Larry King: 1933-2021

VideoAge mourns the loss of Larry King, the legendary TV host and radio personality. He was 87 years old and succumbed after a battle with COVID-19.

Born as Larry H. Zeiger in Brooklyn, NY, he changed his last name to King at age 23 on the advice of a radio station manager in Miami, Florida (it became his legal name in 1959).

In 1985, Ted Turner hired King to host a nightly hour-long TV show on CNN: Larry King Live lasted 25 years averaging more than one million viewers nightly.

Pictured: King with VideoAge editor Dom Serafini.