DCD Rights Pre-Sells ‘Jack Irish’ S3 To Acorn TV

DCD Rights secured the international distribution rights, excluding Australia, to the third season of Jack Irish.

Produced by Easy Tiger Production for ABC Australia, in association with Film Victoria, Jack Irish: Hell Bent is the third and final Jack Irish series, starring Guy Pearce in the eponymous role of criminal lawyer turned troubleshooter. DCD Rights now manages the global distribution for the entire Jack Irish franchise, including the three feature titles.

The U.K.-based distributor has also pre-sold the season to AMC Networks’ Acorn TV for North America, where it will premiere later in the year.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights, commented, “The first two series of Jack Irish have been extremely well received by viewers around the world looking for an engaging, hard-hitting and character-driven drama. We are extremely pleased to have acquired the feature-length movies and delighted that this new, highly-charged third series has already been picked up by Acorn TV for North America. We look forward to announcing further Jack Irish sales in the coming months.”

Don Klees, SVP Programming for Acorn TV, added, “Guy Pearce’s portrayal of Peter Temple’s iconic character has been widely-acclaimed by North American media and beloved by our subscribers, so Acorn TV is thrilled to exclusively premiere its final season. Through our partnership with DCD Rights, Acorn TV continues to lead the way in bringing high quality productions from Australia to North American audiences.”