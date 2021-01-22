Up The Ladder: Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay, announced a new sales structure in Latin America, Canada, and German-speaking territories.

In LATAM, Michelle Wasserman will lead as SVP LATAM, Brazil and US Hispanic. She will be joined by Ivania Zamora, who takes on the role of VP, LATAM.

Veronique Verges has shifted to SVP of German-speaking territories, Poland & Hungary. For the past 10 years, she handled the LATAM and US Hispanic finished tapes sales.

In addition, Jane Rimer has been upped to SVP, Canada, after joining the company last year.