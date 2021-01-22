TV France International Presents French Fiction Programs In Beijing

TV France International has collaborated with the French Embassy in China to present a French fiction showcase.

Eight French series will be shown from January 25-26, 2021, at the French Institute in Beijing, with Chinese buyers and audiovisual professionals in attendance. The selection of series includes Bright Minds from JLA Productions, season one of Parliament from Cinétévé, Fear by the Lake from Elephant Story and TF1, The Promise from Sortilèges Productions, Paris Police 1900 from Tetra Media Fiction and AFPI, UFO(s) from Montebello Productions, They Were Ten from Escazal Films, and Crime Is Her Game from Ramona Productions.

Sarah Hemar, executive director of TV France International, remarked, “The beginning of the year is an opportunity to spotlight recent French series for the Chinese market, which is enjoying constant expansion. Sales of French content in this region have quadrupled over 10 years. But there remains plenty of room to develop further. We are lucky to take part in initiatives like this with the Embassy — they are an extremely valuable addition to our year-round participation in international markets.”