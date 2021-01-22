Mondo TV And MOPI To Co-Produce ‘MeteoHeroes’ S2

Mondo TV announced a second season of MeteoHeroes to be co-produced with Meteo Operations Italia (MOPI).

Production on the new season of MeteoHeroes will start in the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to be ready by 2022. The animated series depicts the adventures of six kids with superpowers that control weather phenomena. Each episode focuses on ecological issues such as climate change and weather patterns with real scientific information and thrilling storylines.

Matteo Corradi, president and CEO of Mondo TV, remarked, “We’re enormously proud of MeteoHeroes; it’s the only cartoon in the world that combines fun, adventure and science ­– a show that gets kids thinking as well as giving them laughs and thrills. It’s not easy to balance entertainment and education, but this show does so perfectly – and the confirmed arrival in 2022 of the second series is a tribute to everyone involved in making MeteoHeroes such a big success.”

Luigi Latini, CEO of MOPI, added, “We believe it’s important to give the very young a grounding in notions like respect for the environment, nature and the fight against climate change — but to do so in an accessible and entertaining way. MeteoHeroes does just that: it’s fun and exciting but it also helps kids to understand why and how we need to make our planet a better place to live.”