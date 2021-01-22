Foxtel Picks Up ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ From ViacomCBS Global Distribution

Foxtel acquired the Australian rights to The Drew Barrymore Show in a deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Produced by CBS Media Ventures Television, The Drew Barrymore Show will air on weeknights on FOX Arena starting February 1, 2021, and it will also be available On Demand on Foxtel. The entertainment talk show features Barrymore as she shares her infectious brand of humor. The show showcases upbeat news, heart-warming human-interest stories, lifestyle segments, celebrity guest interviews, and more.

The show is distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Wendy Moore, group general manager of LifeStyle and FOX Arena, commented, “Drew Barrymore is loved by Australian women, her honest, authentic, and down-to-earth approach to her life has endeared her to all of us. The Drew Barrymore Show reflects what women want for ourselves today and we are so excited that we can bring the show to Australia for our Foxtel viewers.”