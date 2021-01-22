Calinos’ ‘Woman’ Sees Success In Latin America

Calinos Entertainment confirmed that the drama series Woman scored a 12.2 percent rating on Argentina’s Telefe.

Produced by Medyapim and MF Yapim, Woman also premiered in Chile under the title Fuerza de Mujer on TVN in July 2020. The series’ latest episode earned its highest rating since its premiere with a broadcast rating of 15.6 points.

Woman follows Bahar, who has lost her grandparents and her husband. As she struggles for survival with her children, she is surprised when her estranged mother and sisters turn up at her door. Calinos Entertainment handles international distribution.