ATF 2020 Reports Trends And Demographic Figures

Asia TV Forum & Market 2020 reported a strong interest in content from the region.

During ATF, the three most sought-after genres were feature films, animation, and drama series. In terms of trends, the market saw a new wave of OTT players, such as Tubi, which features a range of anime dubbed in English and Spanish.

Drama series continue to perform well, especially medical dramas for Japan. There has also been a noticeable demographic shift toward documentaries.

TotallyAwesome, a kids-centric digital media company, shared their market insight during ATF 2020. The company indicated that influencers have a rising role within the kids’ genre.

ATF Online+ will continue to be available until February 28, 2021. In terms of figures, the online market saw 1,215 companies and 15 official pavilions. Over the official four-days, 15,500 meetings were arranged as well.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF, stated, “ATF has always been the foremost platform for global industry players seeking the current insights and the right leads to do business in Asia. The industry responded encouragingly when we invited them to join our discussions on ‘Prelude to 2021,’ the theme for ATF Online+ 2020. It reflects the industry’s sentiment and eagerness towards a positive 2021, and also the trust they placed in ATF. We look forward to continuing to partner closely with the industry, as we navigate 2021 together.”