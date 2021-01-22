A+E Networks Expands Women in Global Entertainment Program With NATPE

A+E Networks continues to bolster its Women in Global Entertainment initiative, which is organized in partnership with NATPE.

During NATPE Virtual Miami, the Women in Global Entertainment: Power Profile featured a conversation with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and A+E Network’s Amy Winter, who serves as executive vice president and head of Programming at Lifetime. The virtual event was held today, January 22, at 2:30 PM EST.

Melissa Madden, SVP of International Marketing at A+E Networks, commented, “A+E Networks’ is honored to partner with Robin Roberts and NATPE on the A+E Networks Women in Global Entertainment Power Profile. We are thrilled with the repeated success of our Women in Global Entertainment initiatives, which continue to earn respect as valuable forums to amplify and celebrate women in the entertainment industry around the world.”

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, added, “At NATPE we are proud of our history of honoring executive women in Global Entertainment and have expanded their leadership on our Board of Directors. We are thrilled to work with A+E Networks on their initiative during NAPTE. We are honored and privileged that Robin Roberts and Amy Winter have agreed to lend their voices to this important conversation.”