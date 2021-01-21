ViacomCBS International Studios Reveals New Slate Of Global Projects

ViacomCBS International Studios unveiled its new slate of content.

The slate of confirmed projects span across genres, from comedy-dramas to kids and teen series. The ViacomCBS division also announced its expansion into the development of new formats such as documentaries and made-for-streaming content from VIS Kids.

Confirmed projects include Electric Years, a co-production between Dynamo, CBS Studios, and VIS; The Gypsy Bride, a fiction series from VIS and Diagonal TV, a Banijay company; Artemisia, a made-for-TV series about the life of the artist Artemisia Gentileschi; The Gold, a true-crime series from Neil Forsyth; and a new season of Se Rentan Cuartos.

The slate also includes the TV movie A Very Kally’s Birthday (working title) (pictured), and documentaries such as Dr. Ballí, A Woman in Black Boots, and Adriano the Emperor, among others. The VIS Kids content includes Marcelo, Marmelo, Martelo, Gloria, and seasons one and two of Deer Squad.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, said, “This slate represents the vast depth and breadth of global stories and voices that represent a compelling offering to our partners and audiences. We continue to partner with the most diverse content creators across the globe and cannot wait to bring these stories to life.”