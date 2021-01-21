Two Rivers Media And Chateau TV Ink Programming Deal With Channel 4

Two Rivers Media and Chateau TV announced a two-year programming agreement with Channel 4.

The deal covers programming from the Chateau brand, including two new series of Escape to the Chateau, as well as a recommission of Escape to the Chateau: Make Do and Mend. Two Rivers and Chateau TV first collaborated on programming with Escape to the Chateau, which follows Dick and Amy Strawbridge on location at the Chateau in France. The deal also includes a series in development featuring Dick and Angel. All3Media International will serve as an international partner on the series.

Liz Wootton, head of Popular Factual at Two Rivers, said, “We are extremely proud to be making these series for Channel 4. Our strategic partnership with Chateau TV is important for us as a growing indie with ambitions to make programming which is both creatively strong and internationally successful.”

Sean Doyle, deputy head of Features & Formats at Channel 4, added, “Dick and Angel are hugely popular, as was seen by the reaction to Make Do and Men and the record-breaking figures for Escape to the Chateau at the end of 2020. They are jewels in the Channel 4 crown and it’s been an exhilarating ride helping them grow over the last two years.”