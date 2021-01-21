Reed MIDEM Confirms Online Plans For MIPTV

Reed MIDEM announced new details for the online edition of MIPTV, which will take place from April 12-16, 2021.

The 58th edition of the spring market will offer three ways of participating: a digital pass with access to a week-long program of speed meetings, workshops, conferences, and breakout sessions; a one-to-one distribution market for buyers and distributors specializing in documentary, factual, and formats; and a one-to-one co-production and development forum.

The MIPTV week will be preceded by pre-market Discovery showcases that will take place on April 9. Participating buyers will have a first look at anticipated new programs. In addition, the digital MIPTV networking marketplace will be available from March 29 to May 14.

Lucy Smith, deputy director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division, commented, “Reed MIDEM was at the forefront of the transition to digital markets beginning with MIPTV 2020. As we come full circle this April, we are taking our digital market learnings from the last 12 months and applying them to Digital MIPTV. Even as we are looking forward to getting back to physical markets, digital has a big part to play in the future. There is a huge appetite for proactive business meetings online and MIPTV uniquely facilitates that with our well established and highly effective matchmaking platform. Digital MIPTV will be a high quality, business-efficient market delivering the personalized one-to-one meetings and return on investment that our delegates value.”