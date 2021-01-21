Kanal D International Delivers Dramas To Southeast Asia

Kanal D International, the global business arm of Demirören Media, will roll out a slew of drama premieres across Southeast Asia.

Kanal D International has three drama series premiering in February. Double Trouble (pictured) will air on Vietnam’s VTC1. It tells the story of two policemen who are fighting against the same drug lord.

In Sri Lanka, Fatmagul will premiere on Siyatha TV. The premium drama follows a woman who was raped in her fight for justice.

In addition, Sultan will make its way to Malaysia on TVS. The drama series portrays a woman who must decide between love and a life of her own when her husband returns after 15 years.