FilmRise Streaming Network Base Grew 30 Percent In 2020

FilmRise reported a 30 percent increase to the install base of its streaming network in 2020, reaching more than 31.5 million.

FilmRise has been a leader within the streaming industry, delivering SVoD and AVoD content to U.S. and international platforms. The New York-based film and television studio and streaming network currently is the largest independent provider of ad-supported content to platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Peacock, Tubi, and Crackle. Last year, 12 of the channels in the company’s OTT portfolio became the largest AVoD services in their genres. In addition, its AVoD network garnered 150 million in monthly ad impressions.

FilmRise also closed several multi-title deals last year, with entertainment companies such as Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Nordic Entertainment Group. The company’s library of major studio and indie features includes series such as Unsolved Mysteries, Hell’s Kitchen, and Forensic Files, among others.

Danny Fisher, president and CEO of FilmRise, stated, “2020 was an unprecedented year not only for FilmRise, but for the entire home entertainment ecosystem. We saw quite rapidly the consumer’s appetite change from broadcast and cable to OTT platforms much sooner than anticipated. The pandemic most certainly shortened the inevitable transition considerably.”