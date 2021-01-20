ViacomCBS International Studios Starts Production On New Season Of ‘Se Rentan Cuartos’

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) confirmed that Se Rentan Cuartos has been greenlit for a new season.

Produced by VIS in Mexico, the Comedy Central original sitcom revolves around a wealthy family that goes bankrupt. After their rejection from society, they start a new life by returning to the only house they have left and turn it into a guest house. The star-studded cast includes Italí Cantoral, María Chacón, and Irving Peña, among others. David Hernandez serves as writer.

The new season of Se Rentan Cuartos is set to air on Comedy Central Latin America in 2021.