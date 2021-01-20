Up The Ladder: Toei Animation

Toei Animation Europe promoted top-level executives in the launch of two new divisions, Global Marketing & Content and Sales & Business Affairs.

Laurent Bianchi has been promoted to Sales & Business Affairs director. He joined the company in 2007 to help establish the Business and Legal Affairs department.

Isabelle Favre has been upped to Global Marketing and Content director. She previously served as head of Marketing and New Business since 2009.

The new organizational structure follows Toei Animation’s continued expansion strategy in Europe. Recently, the company has been overseeing the ongoing rollout of Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai, which debuted on France’s Anime Digital network and J-One in France, AOD in Germany, and Crunchyroll throughout EMEA territories.

Ryuji Kochi, president of Toei Animation Europe, stated, “This new organization underscores Toei Animation’s long-lasting establishment with the EMEA. Throughout its nearly 70-year history, Toei Animation has grown from an exclusively Japanese studio to become an international household name and I’m incredibly proud of our European office for reaching new heights every year. Even while managing this complicated year, our dedicated team and partners have achieved a successful 2020.”