RMVISTAR Inks Format Deal With One Life Studios For ‘La Chica Que Limpia’

RMVISTAR closed an exclusive format licensing deal with One Life Studios for La Chica Que Limpia. One Life Studios will create a remake for audiences in India.

Produced by Jaque Content, the original series became the most viewed series on Argentina’s CINE.AR platform in 2017. The show follows a young woman who gives up her studies in order to care for her sick son who needs a bone marrow transplant. To gather the funds for her son’s operation, she becomes the cleaning lady for an organized crime organization.

RMVISTAR previously brought the format to The Gersh Agency and Warner Bros. Television, and it was developed as The Cleaning Lady with a pilot for FOX.

Rose Marie Vega, president and founder of RMVISTAR, remarked, “I have always had the highest respect for the original content produced by Siddharth and his creative team at One Life Studios. With its deeply personal storylines and richly drawn characters, I look forward to seeing how they bring La Chica Que Limpia to life for Indian audiences.”

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, chief creative officer and founder of One Life Studios, said, “La Chica Que Limpia (aka The Cleaning Lady) was one of those much-lauded shows that found its unique space across many international markets. Not just that, I believe that this is a story with many universal themes and plot points which makes an impact on viewers all over. India, being such a burgeoning content hub, has evolved tremendously in their viewing choices with exposure to such myriad content options. We have a really solid team writing the show to suit the Indian palette while maintaining its international appeal and global storytelling style with consistent guidance from the team at RMVISTAR.”