Gusto Worldwide Media Inks Deal With Russia’s Red Media

Gusto Worldwide Media struck a deal with the Russian pay-TV broadcaster Red Media.

This third agreement between the two companies delivers a package of Gusto TV’s programming. The deal includes Cook Like a Chef (pictured), The Latin Kitchen, and the second season of One World Kitchen. The programming will be available in Russia, the Baltic States, and Commonwealth of Independent States territories.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “We’re thrilled Red Media is back for a third helping of Gusto’s original content that will ignite culinary creativity among their audience. Whether viewers are looking for new tastes or want to travel the world with new flavors, they can do it from the comfort of their own home.”