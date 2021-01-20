Channel 5 And Acorn TV Order ‘The Reluctant Madame Blanc’

Channel 5 and Acorn TV commissioned the new series The Reluctant Madame Blanc (w/t).

Co-produced by Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions, the six-part thriller will premiere exclusively on AMC Network’s Acorn TV across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories. Acorn Media International will distribute the series.

Created by Sally Lindsay, The Reluctant Madame Blanc follows Jean White, a respected antiques dealer, as she learns that her husband has tragically died. She also learns that all of their money has disappeared, and their assets have been pawned off except for their cottage in Saint Victoire, France. Knowing something is amiss, she sets off in search of answers.

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy director of Programmes at Channel 5, ViacomCBS Networks UK, said, “Channel 5’s return to original Drama has been a great success, especially with Sally Lindsay starring in Cold Call in 2019, which was a real hit with our viewers. With a brilliant creative team at the helm, I have no doubt that this series will also have viewers hooked from the very beginning, impatiently waiting for the mystery to unravel in Saint Victoire!”

Catherine Mackin, managing director for Acorn Media Enterprises and executive producer for Acorn TV, added, “Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent have created an exciting, immersive world with a beautiful setting, fascinating characters and enjoyable mysteries that Acorn TV’s subscribers across the globe are going to absolutely love.”