Blakeway Productions To Produce Daniel Barenboim Doc

Blakeway Productions, part of Zinc Media Group, will produce Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words for the BBC.

Daniel Barenboim: In His Own Words will portray the life and work of the pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim. The documentary will also feature interviews with Barenboim as well as archival material to present deeply personal insight to his life.

Blakeway specializes in factual programming that spans history, archeology, natural history, and the arts. The company’s previous biographical documentaries include Hockney, Lucian Freud: A Painted Life, and Picasso’s Last Stand, among others.

Greg Sanderson, director of London Television at Zinc Media, commented, “There are few alive who can genuinely claim the moniker of living legend; Barenboim is one of them. Through this exclusive access, we will be able to build a unique picture of one of the most important cultural figures alive today.”