ViacomCBS Launches Paramount+ Across Americas In March

ViacomCBS will roll out Paramount+ across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America on March 4, 2021.

The ViacomCBS streaming service will be available in Nordic territories on March 25, with an Australia launch in mid-2021. In Canada, CBS All Access will be rebranded to Paramount+, with an expanded content offering to be revealed later in 2021.

ViacomCBS will hold an investor event on February 24, 2021, when the company will share its full year financial results and present an overview of its streaming strategy, covering Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Showtime OTT.